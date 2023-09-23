Clemson to be without top wide receiver Antonio Williams against Florida State

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team will be without their top wide receiver in a key matchup against Florida State.

Star sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams was announced out for the matchup, suffering an injury during the game against Florida Atlantic that he was not able to recover from in time for this game. It is a massive loss for the Tigers; Williams is a key part of this offense.

In three games of action this season, Williams has totaled 15 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers’ wide receiver room will need to step up in a big way Saturday without Williams as Cade Klubnik and the offense look to make a statement against the Seminoles.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire