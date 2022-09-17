Clemson to be without four defensive starters vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson’s defense will be somewhat depleted against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers will be without defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerback Nate Wiggins, all of which are listed as either full-time starters or co-starters on Clemson’s depth chart.

Bresee’s absence was expected, as he has been at home with family after the unfortunate passing of his sister, Ella, earlier this week.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Davis had a chance to play against the Bulldogs on Saturday, but fans will have to wait at least another week to see him back in action.

The big surprises are Mukuba and Wiggins, who both play vital roles in the Tigers’ secondary. It is unclear why they will not see the field.

List

5 reasons Clemson gets the win over Louisiana Tech

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire