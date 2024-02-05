Clemson’s winning streak continues with win over Virginia

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 75, Virginia 69

RECORDS: Clemson (11-12, 4-7 ACC) Virginia (10-12, 2-9 ACC)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Day Harris 23 points & 9 assists (6-13 FG, 0-3 3FG, 11-16 FT), Amari Robinson 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3FG, 4-4 FT) Ruby Whitehorn 9 rebounds

NOTABLES

Tigers outrebounded the Cavaliers 41-30 (26 defensive, 15 offensive)

Day Harris records a season-high 8 rebounds and a career-high 8 free throws made

Clemson remains undefeated versus Virginia in its last four meetings, including three at John Paul Jones Arena.

Coach Amanda Butler improves to 5-2 versus Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball Team (11-12, 4-7 ACC) defeated the Virginia Cavaliers (10-12, 2-9 ACC) in John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday evening. Three Tigers tallied double-digit points, with Day Harris leading all scorers with 23 points and Amari Robinson and Mackenzie Kramer recording 19 and 13 points, respectively. Clemson outrebounded Virginia, 41-30, as they recorded its first conference road win of the season.

Through the first quarter, Harris led the Tigers and set the tone as she scored 10 of Clemson’s 15 points to give them a one-point advantage over the Cavaliers. Harris went on a 10-point scoring run as she forced three separate three-point play opportunities. Clemson’s defense held Virginia to 6-19 from the field and 2-8 from beyond the arc.

Robinson scored seven points alone in the second quarter to improve her first-half total to 11 points. Seven different Tigers recorded points in the first half, shooting 52% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. Clemson outrebounded Virginia with 18 defensive rebounds and six offensive rebounds to give the Tigers scoring opportunities and a six-point lead going into the second half.

Kramer opened up scoring in the second half with a stepback jumper just ten seconds into the third quarter. The Tigers’ offensive played lights out in the third quarter, outsourcing the Cavaliers 21-17, shooting 50% from behind the arc to secure a double-digit lead before the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Cavaliers’s late surge was no test to the Tigers. A 4-0 run by Robinson and back-to-back three-point shots by Kramer returned the lead to the Tigers as they never looked back with less than a minute and a half left in the game. Harris then drew her fifteenth foul of the night on a driving layup with twenty seconds left in the game; Ruby Whitehorn and Kramer would then knock down a free throw shot each to close out scoring.

UP NEXT: The Tigers continue on the road as they face the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, February 8. Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm on ACCNX.

– Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire