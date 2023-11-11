Clemson wide receiver out for Georgia Tech game

A Clemson wide receiver will not suit up for the Tigers’ game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

After dealing with multiple injuries to the wide receiver room this season, Clemson will have to make do without Brannon Spector, who is expected to be unavailable for Saturday, Clemson Athletics has announced.

Playing in all nine of Clemson’s games this year, Spector has four receptions for 25 yards.

Along with Spector, Clemson will be without Antonio Williams, who suffered a toe injury in late October and has not played since then. Heading into Saturday, Spector was listed as the backup slot receiver to true freshman Tyler Brown.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety R.J. Mickens are also expected to be unavailable, as head coach Dabo Swinney announced earlier this week.

The good news for the Tigers is that running back Will Shipley is expected to play after missing last week with a concussion.

Kickoff between Clemson and Georgia Tech is at noon.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire