Clemson vs. Texas A&M Preview: A Road Test For The Tigers

Clemson vs. Texas A&M: The second-ranked Tigers will face their first true road test, traveling to Texas A&M Saturday night. The Aggies are led by a familiar foe, former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher. Clemson is 4-4 all-time versus Fisher and will look to continue to improve upon last week's impressive victory over Furman. Quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence will continue to lead the offense, while the defense hopes to continue its dominant play. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher take you inside this big early season matchup!