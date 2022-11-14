Clemson vs. South Carolina kickoff time announced

One of Clemson’s biggest games of the season now has an official start time.

The Clemson vs. South Carolina game will kick off at noon on Nov. 26 and will be televised on ABC, Clemson Athletics announced on Monday.

Playing against South Carolina (6-4) at home for the first time since 2018, Clemson (9-1) could enter the game with College Football Playoff aspirations, as the late-November game will serve as the Tigers’ final regular season game before head coach Dabo Swinney and his team play in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 3.

The matchup will be the 119th time the Tigers and Gamecocks have faced off, with Clemson winning the previous seven games.

Last season, the Tigers dominated in the Palmetto Bowl, defeating South Carolina 30-0 and extending the all-time series lead to 72-42-4.

In the victory last year, running back Will Shipley had an impressive game on the ground, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. Pitching a shutout, the defense had just as much success, holding the Gamecocks to 206 total yards and forcing two turnovers.

Still, all eyes for the Tigers will first be set on defeating Miami on Saturday.

