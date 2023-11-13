Clemson vs. South Carolina kickoff time announced

Clemson’s annual rivalry game against South Carolina has a kickoff time.

The Tigers and the Gamecocks will play at 7:30 p.m. ET in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 25, the SEC announced on Monday. The game will also be broadcast on SEC Network.

Before the two rivals square off, Clemson (6-4) will first host North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., while South Carolina (4-6) will host Kentucky.

Next week’s matchup between the in-state rivals will mark the 120th time the two teams have met, with Clemson leading the series with a 72-43-4 record. Last year, the Tigers lost to the Gamecocks in a thrilling game that ended with South Carolina coming away with a 31-30 victory in Memorial Stadium. Prior to last season’s matchup, Clemson had won seven consecutive games against the Gamecocks.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire