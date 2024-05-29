Clemson vs. Oregon Peach Bowl in way-too-early College Football Playoff bracket

Clemson and Oregon are two college football programs that have never met on the gridiron.

The Tigers’ unprecedented run of six straight appearances in the four-team College Football Playoff coincided with the Ducks’ decline after reaching the 2014 national championship game against Ohio State. That was the only year Oregon made the four-team postseason, although they previously reached the 2010 BCS Championship Game against Auburn.

Clemson went on to make the College Football Playoff from 2015-20 in the years following Oregon’s lone playoff appearance.

Could the Tigers and Ducks meet this year? Anything is possible with the 12-team College Football Playoff, and a new, way-too-early playoff projection from CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah pits the two teams against one another in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That projection is based on Dennis Dodd’s recent post-spring Top 25 rankings, which has Clemson as the highest-ranked ACC team at No. 14. Oregon is ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 Georgia and the Ducks’ soon-to-be Big Ten counterpart Ohio State (No. 2 in Dodd’s rankings).

The 12-team model will grant automatic bids to Power Four conference champions, plus the top Group of Five champion. As the highest-ranked at-large team in Dodd’s rankings, Oregon would be a No. 5 seed and play host to No. 12 seed Boise State (the top Group of Five team in Jeyarajah’s projections) in an on-campus, first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Jeyarajah sees Oregon beating Boise State in the first round. So, if Dodd’s rankings were to hold and the 2024 season ended tomorrow, Clemson would face Oregon in the quarterfinals despite the Ducks being ranked 11 spots ahead of the Tigers.

Utah, the highest-ranked Big 12 team in Dodd’s rankings at No. 11, is the No. 3 seed and would face the winner of a No. 6 vs. No. 11 seed first-round playoff game (between Penn State and Texas in Austin) in the quarterfinal round at the Fiesta Bowl.

Unlike the four-team playoff model, there’s a big difference between ranking and seeding.

As Jeyarajah notes:

“(G)et these words into your head: ranking and seeding. The committee will release a final ranking, but seeding is the only thing that matters. In this bracket, the No. 3 team in the country [Oregon] will enter as the No. 5 seed. The No. 14 team [Clemson] jumps up to the No. 4 seed. That’s how the system works.”

In Dodd’s rankings, Clemson landed one spot below SEC newcomer Oklahoma and one spot ahead of Arizona, which joined the Big 12 after the collapse of the Pac-12 last summer. Similarly, Utah ranked one spot behind LSU.

The Sooners and LSU may rank higher than Clemson and Utah in the eyes of Top 25 pollsters, but Oklahoma’s spot at No. 13 currently falls behind six other SEC teams ranked ahead of them.

Adds Jeyarajah:

“The Fiesta and Peach Bowls will be a fascinating first test of the auto-bid setup as Clemson faces an opponent projected to finish nine full spots ahead (of the Tigers) in the final rankings.”

Clemson opens its season on August 31 in Atlanta against Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon EDT. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

