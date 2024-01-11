Clemson vs. Nick Saban led Alabama is the all-time College Football Playoff rivalry

For a period of the College Football Playoff era, the question was, Clemson or Alabama?

There is no denying that in the early stages of the CFP era, the best-developed rivalry was the one between Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers and Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. The two programs had some of the best battles you’ll see, and their history is intertwined together through these classic matchups.

Things look a lot different for both programs nowadays, with reports released that Saban will be retiring from football after what could be the best coaching career in college football history. It came as a shock to many, but Saban’s time as a coach has come to an end.

With Saban stepping away, we wanted to reflect on what is the best College Football Playoff rivalry of all time, Clemson vs. Alabama.

2015 National Championship Game (Glendale, Ariz.)

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The first of three National Championship matchups between the two programs, boy, was this a good one. While it didn’t end the way Clemson fans (45-41 loss), this is the game that started a run where the Tigers would face the Crimson Tide for four straight seasons in the CFP. Deshaun Watson did what he could in this one, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns, but this Saban-led team was incredibly well coached and dominated on the ground, with future NFL superstar Derrick Henry handling a ridiculous workload, carrying the ball 36 times for 158 yards and three scores. This is the game where Clemson proved they can hang with the big dogs.

2016 National Championship Game (Tampa, Fla.)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After a long 35-year wait, Clemson returned to glory. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 35-31 in an absolute classic. Once again, Watson balled for the Tigers, throwing for 420 yards and accounting for four touchdowns. I’m sure all Clemson fans remember the game-winning touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with 1 second left on the clock. A special win for the Clemson football program; Dabo Swinney and his guys showed that they could take down giants such as Alabama and prove that they are the best team in the country.

2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl (Tampa Fla,)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After two straight matchups in the final, these two powerhouses found themselves facing off in the semis. Long story short, Alabama dominated the Tigers in this one. Kelly Bryant and the Clemson offense were swarmed by the Crimson Tide defense, as they totaled just 188 yards of offense. The Alabama offense wasn’t much better, totaling 261, but they didn’t have to be. Their defense continually put them in situations where they needed to succeed, and that’s exactly what they did. Bama would go on to win the big one.

2018 National Championship Game (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

The final matchup between the two programs that had dominated the last four seasons of college football. Facing off in their third National Championship in four years, Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence would cement his legacy early in his career as he led the Tigers to a DOMINANT 44-16 win over Bama. At the time, many were calling this Crimson Tide squad the best the program had ever had, and Clemson just had their way with them. Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns, and Clemson outscored Alabama, 30-3, in the second quarter. The last time Clemson would face off against Nick Saban.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire