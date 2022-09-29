Clemson vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Clemson vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Clemson (4-0), NC State (4-0)

Clemson vs NC State Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

Devin Leary. Your table is ready.

The NC State quarterback pulled off the win over the Tigers last year with a brilliant 238-yard day with four touchdowns, but he has yet to get going against anyone good.

Oh sure, he took target practice against UConn and Charleston Southern, but he struggled against East Carolina and only hit the short-range throws against Texas Tech.

Clemson has an NFL defensive front, and the offense has started to put it all together, but the secondary is getting ripped.

Furman threw too easily, Louisiana Tech bombed away for over 300 yards, and Sam Hartman earned himself a job in some NFL team’s quarterback room with a 337-yard, six-touchdown day last week.

The Wolfpack defense has been every bit the wall it was expected to be. It came up with four takeaways in the 27-14 win over Texas Tech, the secondary has seven picks on the year, and the run defense is holding up well.

On the other side, the offensive line has been great in pass protection giving Leary time, but …

Why Clemson Will Win

DJ Uiagalelei is starting to ball out.

He has been much maligned for not being consistent, the offense not moving well enough, and for not being likely-star-in-waiting Cade Klubnik, but the team needed him to show up against Wake Forest and he came through large.

For all the slings and arrow, he’s hitting 64% of his passes for 1,033 yards and ten scores with just one pick – and with 169 yards and a rushing score – in four games.

Now it’s redemption time.

Leary was fantastic, the NC State defense was great, and Clemson still almost won last year even though Uiagalelei had an awful day in the 27-21 double overtime loss.

The offensive line has been good enough in pass protection, the running game has been solid, and the Clemson defensive front seven is the Clemson defensive front seven.

The secondary might be having issues, but the defensive line isn’t allowing much of anything on the ground and it’s making a slew of plays in the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

The Clemson defense is going to get it done in what should be lousy conditions. It’s not supposed to be too bad by game time, but it’ll definitely be wet out.

Leary will be good against the struggling Clemson secondary, but for the first time this year the running game will have to deal with a brick wall of a defensive front.

For all of Clemson’s sputters and coughs on offense, it’s not turning the ball over enough to matter.

No, the O won’t be held to 215 yards of total offense this time around. It won’t go off, but it’ll be good enough to let the defense take care of the rest.

Clemson vs NC State Prediction, Line

Clemson 27, NC State 23

Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Clemson vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 5

