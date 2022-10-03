Clemson vs. NC State: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game

Each week Clemson Wire will choose an offensive and defensive Player of the Game following each of the Tigers matchups this season.

In their latest win over a Top-10 opponent in NC State, the Tigers offense was firing on all cylinders once again with bright spots in quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and his receiver core who together tallied 209 yards and one passing touchdown.

On the defensive side, Clemson still had many starters missing from the action including Bryan Bresee, cornerback Sheridan Jones, defensive end Xavier Thomas and cornerback Malcolm Green. Despite this, the Tigers were still able to put together a lights out performance that limited the Wolfpack’s offense to just two trips to the end zone and the final 10 point deficit that led to NC State’s first loss of the 2022 season.

Here are Clemson Wire’s picks for this week’s offensive and defensive Players of the Game.

Offensive Player of the Week: DJ Uiagalelei

It may seem redundant, but DJ Uiagalelei is our Offensive Player of the Game this week. The second-year starter continues to show us the fruits of his offseason labor this past year, seemingly looking better and better each time he steps onto the field. And Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State was no different. Uiagalelei recorded 21-for-30 passes (70% completion rate) for 209 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to tight end Jake Briningstool. All in all, the quarterback continues to prove the critics wrong and show why he deserves to be at the helm for the Tiger’s offense this season.

Defensive Player of the Week: K.J. Henry

This week’s Defensive Player of the Game is K.J. Henry. The veteran defensive end had another big game versus NC State where he recorded two tackles (one for a loss), the fourth fumble recovery of his career, seven hurries and eight total pressures, which ranks first among all Power Five players this week, according to PFF. Henry continues to step up when it matters most and is a big leader on this year’s defensive front in lieu of starter Xavier Thomas who has missed all five games thus far due to injury.

Honorable mentions

Clemson’s Tight End Room

Clemson’s tight ends have continued to impress for the Tigers so far this season. Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool have both been valuable targets for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who threw eight of his 21 pass completions to a tight end on Saturday. Briningstool accounted for Clemson’s lone passing touchdown of the night on Saturday versus the Wolfpack and both tight ends rank within the Top 5 of the Tigers receivers through fives games.

Myles Murphy

Veteran Myles Murphy continues to be a big asset for the Tigers defensive front. The starting defensive end tallied four total tackles in Saturday’s win along with 1.5 sacks for seven yards, 1.5 tackles for a loss (seven yards) and one QB hurry.

