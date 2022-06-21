Clemson vs. NC State listed in CBS Sports’ top revenge games of 2022

Clemson has a chance to exact revenge against an ACC team in 2022.

Following last season’s double-overtime defeat to NC State, the Tigers will host the Wolfpack in Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1. In the rematch, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team will have the chance to begin a new winning streak against NC State after winning eight straight matchups dating back to 2012.

According to CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson, NC State at Clemson is the fourth-best revenge game of the 2022 college football season, behind Texas A&M at Alabama, Michigan at Ohio State and Oklahoma State at Oklahoma.

Here’s what Patterson had to say about Clemson’s rematch with NC State in 2022.

The second of three losses in Clemson’s “down year” of 10-3 in 2021, NC State was able to make it clear early in the season that the ACC was wide open with the Wolfpack’s 27-21 double overtime thriller. The Tigers’ sterling reputation as the kings of the conference was already shaky after totaling just two offensive touchdowns in its first two games against FBS opponents, and NC State was poised for a breakthrough in the series after a couple close calls across an eight-game losing streak. Now Clemson’s taking aim at the Wolfpack and the rest of the conference as they look to make a return to the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, but neither of those goals are going to be as feasible if the Tigers don’t get revenge against the Wolfpack in early October.

Although NC State ended Clemson’s winning streak last season, the Wolfpack haven’t defeated the Tigers in Memorial Stadium since 2002 and are 11-27 all-time on the road against them.

In last season’s loss to NC State, Clemson fell 27-21, a game in which the Tigers’ offense struggled to move the ball. Clemson had 214 total yards and 10 first downs and was 2-for-11 on third down. To make matters worse for the Tigers, running back Will Shipley and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee went down with injuries that forced them out of the game.

Story continues

List