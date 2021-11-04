Clemson vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Clemson vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (5-3), Louisville (4-4)

Clemson vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson might not have an offense, it’s defense isn’t quite so dominant, there was a historic double-digit loss to Pitt a few weeks ago, and …

Shhhhhhhhhh, Clemson is still in the ACC title hunt.

It needs to win out, NC State has to lose again, and Wake Forest has to come up with a loss along the way – and also has to lose to the Tigers – but looking ahead at the schedules, it’s still possible.

It might not be pretty, or easy, or efficient, but the team keeps on winning enough to stay alive.

It’s still third in the nation in scoring defense, it’s still generating pressure into the backfield, and the O might have found something last week against Florida State with Will Shipley pounding away for 128 yards and two scores.

Why Louisville Will Win

The wins might not be coming, but the offense is doing the job.

The opener against Ole Miss is the only time the attack failed to get close to 400 yards, and the team has come close to 1,900 total yards over the last four games.

The passing game has been fine, the rushing attack has been fantastic, and it’s all coming from an offensive line that’s holding up well.

The defensive side might not be playing as well, but now it gets that Clemson offense that’s not able to pull away from anyone.

The game will never get out of hand, and the Cardinals have the pop to be in control for long stretches.

What’s Going To Happen

You know how this works with Clemson.

The offense will be painful for stretches, the defenses will keep this close and do its job, and slowly and surely, there’s a break that turns out to be just enough to get ahead.

Clemson is among the best in the country in red zone defense, and Louisville is among the worst. Clemson will close out its chances with scores, and Louisville won’t.

Clemson vs Louisville Prediction, Lines

Clemson 23, Louisville 17

Line: Clemson -4, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

