Clemson vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Clemson vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Clemson (8-1), Louisville (6-3)

Clemson vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

Louisville turned everything around in a hurry by taking the ball away.

It had a 2-3 record, the season was slipping into the abyss, and the offense couldn’t seem to come though in key moments. Turning the ball over nine times in the first four games was a big part of the problem.

And then the defense saved the day.

It wasn’t a rock, but it started taking ball away in bunches with 23 in a six game stretch. It didn’t come up with one against James Madison, but it didn’t need to in a dominant 34-10 win.

Clemson turned it over six times in the last two games, it’s been run over way too easily – Louisville’s ground game has been fantastic lately – and it’s almost certain to be a bit down after a rough day in South Bend.

However …

Why Clemson Will Win

Don’t count out the Tigers just yet.

No, losing 35-14 at Notre Dame didn’t do anything to help the College Football Playoff dreams, but there’s still plenty of time to get back on track. That was the last road game of the season.

This has been a rocky year with the team struggling way too much week after week, and then Notre Dame’s offense ran wild.

Yes, Louisville is running well, and yes, it has one of the nation’s best pass rushes to be disruptive. However, the Clemson defense might just raise up its play after all that happened last week.

The Cardinals haven’t faced lines like they’re about to deal with. They’ll get into the Tiger backfield enough to keep this close, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Clemson ground attack.

It didn’t go anywhere against Notre Dame, but so far this year the problems on the ground have mostly come away from Death Valley. Again with the home side of things – Clemson should be far stronger energy-wise right out of the gate.

It’s Clemson – nothing is going to be easy – but the lines will look for redemption after that trip to South Bend. They’ll get it.

Clemson vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Clemson 31, Louisville 23

Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Clemson vs Louisville Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

