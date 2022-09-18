Clemson vs. LA Tech: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game

Each week ClemsonWire will choose an offensive and defensive Player of the Game following each of the Tigers matchups this season.

In its 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, Clemson’s passing game came alive. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 17-for-29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns while connecting with over ten different receivers.

The Tigers defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone for three of the four quarters and recorded seven tackles for a loss, three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Here are ClemsonWire’s picks for this week’s offensive and defensive Players of the Game.

Offensive Player of the Game: Will Shipley

Will Shipley is unquestionably the offensive player of the game this week. Shipley had a historic night versus the Bulldogs, rushing 12 times for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards per carry. The running back became the first Clemson player to average at least 10 yards per carry on at least 10 attempts since Travis Etienne in 2020 as well as the first Clemson player to start a season with multiple rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games since 1950.

Defensive Player of the Game: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a huge game for the Tigers on the defensive side. The linebacker recorded his first career interception in the second half of the contest which led to Will Shipley’s 32-yard touchdown on the very next carry.

Honorable mentions:

DJ Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei continues to show off the vast improvements he made this past offseason. The second-year starter had another impressive game at the helm for the Tigers with 221 yards passing, 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Uiagalelei continues to look more and more comfortable and confident in the pocket as the season goes on and seems to be settling in just fine.

Beaux Collins

Collins was by far Uiagalelei’s favorite target on Saturday. The receiver connected with his starting quarterback two times for 47 yards and a touchdown. It looks like the high school connection between the pair remains strong this season which was highlighted by a clutch 32-yard touchdown in the third as well as a 15-yard grab for the first down early in the first quarter.

Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams had a breakout game for the Tigers on Saturday. The true freshman had a night of firsts versus the Bulldogs where he caught two passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. Williams’ night was highlighted by a stellar 36-yard reception on third down in the first half along with 19-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

