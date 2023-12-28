Clemson vs. Kentucky: Predictions and odds for the Gator Bowl

As the final week of the year rolls on, so does an exciting college football bowl season.

On Friday, the Clemson Tigers (8-4) and Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) will face off in this year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Both teams are coming off of wins in their regular season finales and hope to cap off their year with a bowl win.

Clemson has lost three of its last four bowl appearances, including the 2020 CFP National Championship and the 2020 Sugar Bowl, a CFP Semifinal game. The Tigers last won a bowl in 2021, when they defeated Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kentucky is bowl eligible for the eighth straight season under head coach Mark Stoops. Last year, the Wildcats had their streak of four straight bowl wins snapped when they lost to Iowa in the Music City Bowl.

Here's everything to know about this year's Gator Bowl.

Clemson vs. Kentucky predictions

Action Network: Lay the points for the Tigers

Greg Liodice writes, "Clemson’s execution is so much better, and even though it’s missing players on defense, the structure is still there. With how ineffective Kentucky was to end the season, I don’t see the Cats doing much in this bowl game."

College Football HQ (Sports Illustrated FanNation): Clemson 30, Kentucky 20

James Parks writes, "Clemson has the pieces in the front to thwart the Wildcats' attempt to control the game on the ground and the offense to maintain possession, go on longer drives, and lean on its gifted rushing attack to pull it out."

Winners and Whiners: Take the points for Kentucky

Paul Biagioli writes, "All of Kentucky's future pros are playing in this game, while everyone who is turning pro early for Clemson is sitting out. Clemson will be without three of their best defensive players, and there is one missing from each level of their defense."

ESPN: Clemson heavily favored to win Gator Bowl

ESPN Analytics give the Tigers a 65.9% chance to beat the Wildcats in Jacksonville. Kentucky is left with a 34.1% chance to pull off the upset as betting underdogs.

Gator Bowl game odds, spread and lines

Clemson is favored to defeat Kentucky according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Thursday afternoon.

Spread: Clemson (-4.5)

Moneyline: Clemson (-185); Kentucky (+150)

Over/under: 44.5

How to watch Gator Bowl: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, Dec. 29, Noon ET

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

