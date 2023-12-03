Clemson vs. Kentucky in 2023 Gator Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

Clemson football will face Kentucky in the 2023 Gator Bowl. The Tigers (8-4) and Wildcats (7-5) are meeting for the first time since 2009.

The game will be played on Dec. 29 (noon ET, ESPN) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Clemson is playing in its 19th consecutive bowl game and its 10th Gator Bowl in program history.

Here's what to know about Kentucky before the 2023 Gator Bowl.

Will Kentucky QB Devin Leary play vs. Clemson?

Clemson knows Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary well. Leary spent four seasons at NC State before transferring to join the Wildcats this season. He faced Clemson three times with the Wolfpack, and NC State went 1-2 in those games.

This season, Leary has thrown for 2,441 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 56.3% completion rate.

As a fifth-year, Leary could declare for the NFL Draft. If he does, he could opt out of Kentucky's bowl game, but he said Nov. 21 that playing in a bowl would be "a dream come true." He hasn't played in a bowl in his college career. He could petition the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility considering he suffered season-ending injuries in two different years at NC State, but he said Nov. 21 he hasn't looked into it.

Kentucky without star running back Ray Davis

The Wildcats will be without a key offensive weapon against Clemson: Running back Ray Davis declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the bowl game. Davis led Kentucky with 1,066 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, plus 317 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.

Behind Davis at running back for Kentucky are Ramon Jefferson and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. Neither has gotten much work this season: Jefferson has 24 carries this season and Sumo-Karngbaye has 20.

Kentucky strong in run defense

Kentucky ranks third in the SEC in run defense, allowing about 114 rushing yards per game. For a Clemson team that has relied on its run game late in the season, that could pose a challenge. If both Will Shipley and Phil Mafah suit up for Clemson, how they perform against the Wildcats will be a matchup to watch.

Clemson vs. Kentucky in 2023 Gator Bowl: Score prediction

Clemson 28, Kentucky 21: Both teams could have more key players opt out or transfer before the bowl game, but Clemson's elite defense should be able to handle a Kentucky team that averages 28 points per game and ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in total offense. As it has in Clemson's other games, the defense should keep the offense in the game.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson vs. Kentucky prediction in 2023 Gator Bowl: Here’s who wins