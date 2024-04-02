Clemson vs. Georgia Week in Atlanta projected to host College GameDay

Dabo Swinney and his team, the Tigers, are starting the 2024 season with a big game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

This game is going to be exciting because Clemson is seen as the team that might not win. But don’t think they won’t put up a fight. In the past, Clemson has done well in tough situations like this. This game is a great chance for them to show what they can do and get back on track.

The Bulldogs also have a lot of pressure on them. With all the attention on both teams, this game could be really important for the rest of the season. The result could change how both teams do for the rest of the year.

According to 247Sports, this matchup is the most likely to host College GameDay in Week 1.

College GameDay stayed home for UNC vs. South Carolina in Charlotte during last season’s opening weekend, but expect considerably more fireworks this time around with this battle of top 10 teams. Is Clemson back? Will Georgia be the preseason No. 1? Some of that will be answered in Atlanta, which is essentially the Bulldogs’ home away from home. LSU vs. USC in Las Vegas and Notre Dame traveling Texas A&M are two other choices for opening weekend that would not disappoint.

This game headlines Week 1 and should be the host of College GamDay. LSU vs. USC might steal it, and possibly Notre Dame traveling to face Mike Elko and Texas A&M in Elko’s first game at the helm, but do either compare to Clemson vs. Georgia? I don’t think so.

We should see Clemson and Georgia be the headliner of Week 1, including a College GameDay tag to the matchup.

