Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Where to Watch/Stream/Listen

A win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta Wednesday night would help Clemson keep its footing in the ACC, as well as go a long way toward easing the sting felt by the Tigers the last time the two teams met.

Back on January 16, Clemson squandered a nine-point lead with just over a minute and a half remaining in regulation. The Tigers would fall in double overtime to the Yellow Jackets in what remains their worst loss of the 2023-24 season.

The good news for Clemson (17-8 overall, 7-7 ACC) is that this close to March, they’re considered a lock for the NCAA tournament. The Tigers were already 11-1 when ACC play resumed on January 3, and they have strong wins over North Carolina, Alabama, and others on their résumé.

When the NCAA tournament selection committee released its in-season top 16 tournament teams over the weekend, committee chair Charles McClelland stated that Clemson was one of the schools considered as the 16th team.

Coach Brad Brownell wants more from his team, though, and therein lies the bad news for Clemson — the Tigers have have yet to show any real consistency since January.

The team did win three straight, including its 80-76 upset over North Carolina in Chapel Hill, but fell last Saturday at home to NC State, 78-77. It was the third straight defeat in which Clemson lost by only one point.

The Tigers got 23 points from Joe Girard and 18 from PJ Hall in the loss. DJ Horne scored 27 for NC State, including the game-winner with 9.8 seconds remaining.

Georgia Tech (11-15 overall, 4-11 ACC) is coming off a 65-60 win over Syracuse last Saturday that snapped a four-game losing streak. Kyle Sturdivant had 17 points for the Yellow Jackets, and leading scorer Miles Kelly and Baye Ndongo (16 points) each had double-doubles.

Damon Stoudamire has had a rough go of things overall in his first year as Georgia Tech coach, but the team has a pair of strong victories on their schedule. In addition to winning at Clemson, Georgia Tech has upset both North Carolina and Duke on its home floor this season.

Series Notes and Recent History

Clemson leads the all-time head to head series, 66-47.

Where to Watch/Stream/Listen

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, listen, and stream Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network | TuneIn App | SiriusXM (Channel 383)

Broadcast Teams

ACC Network: Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim

Clemson Radio: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire