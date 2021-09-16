Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ABC

Clemson (1-1) vs Georgia Tech (1-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Does Georgia Tech really have a passing game now?

It’s not the running team of the Paul Johnson days as it tries to balance things out a bit, but it’s still going to try to get things done on the ground. However, that’s not going to happen against the Clemson defense.

Jordan Yates, though, started throwing well with a great performance against Kennesaw State last week to go along with a few big things from the ground game. Basically, Georgia Tech did what it’s supposed to do against an FCS team – it worked on things.

The O had a bad day in the loss to Northern Illinois, but the defense was great and it did the job against Kennesaw State. The secondary has been solid, the D has been great on third downs, and …

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson isn’t Northern Illinois or Kennesaw State.

Blowing out South Carolina State doesn’t matter after the loss to Georgia, but the running game got to stretch its legs.

A problem last year – at least by Clemson’s standards – the ground attack went nowhere against a Georgia D that’ll stuff everyone, and then it went off against the Bulldogs of South Carolina State with close to seven yards per pop.

Okay, so it would be nice if DJ Uiagalelei was a little sharper, but that’s nitpicking. The offense should be able to grind away on a Georgia Tech defense that was fine in the first two games but is about to get hit hard.

Clemson still wants and needs to get the running game to a dominant level, and it’s going to give it another push this week.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one of the biggest discussion points ever since the loss to Georgia – can Clemson get back to the College Football Playoff?

It’s considered a foregone conclusion that the Tigers will rip through the rest of its relatively light schedule, go 12-1 with an ACC title, and then the CFP committee will have a big discussion and decision.

It starts here. Don’t just assume Clemson is going to come out of the tunnel and destroy every ACC thing in its path. It’s in a strange position of having no margin for error as it still tries to go forward with a slew of new starting skill parts, and …

The defense will take care of everything.

It’s not going to be 73-7 like last year, but the points will come. It might be ragged, but the offense will be just fine, the amazing defense will stuff everything Georgia Tech tries to do, and it’ll feel and seem like business as usual.

Just watch, though, for how well Clemson runs and how sharp Uiagalelei is.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Clemson 48, Georgia Tech 10

Line: Clemson -28, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

