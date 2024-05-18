Clemson vs. Georgia ranked as the best game of Week 1 in the 2024 college football season

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are starting their 2024 season with a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s a bold way to begin, with Clemson coming in as the underdog. The Tigers often shine when they’re not favored, so this game is a great chance for them to make a big impact and get back on track. A win against Georgia to start your season is as big as it gets and would put the Tigers on a trajectory that would thrill fans.

Georgia also has a lot riding on this game, making it critical for both teams in 2024. According to Patrick Conn at College Sports Wire, Clemson vs. Georgia is the No. 1 best game of Week 1.

The only other teams to win multiple national titles in the Nick Saban era at Alabama will face off in Atlanta, Georgia, in Week 1. They last met in Charlotte, North Carolina, to open the 2021 season. Since that day both teams went in different directions. The Georgia Bulldogs would go on to win the national championship that year and the next. Since that win, UGA is 41-2 with three New Years Six victories and two titles.

For Georgia, it means a lot. For Clemson, it means much more.

On the flipside of that coin the Clemson Tigers are 29-9. On the surface that might not look too bad but by the new standards in Death Valley, it very much is. The Tigers have struggled to get back to the national championship level where they made appearances in four of five seasons from 2015 to 2019. Either Dabo Swinney is going to have to get with the program and invest via the transfer portal or get left in the dust.

If the Tigers want to return to the place they were at the peak of the Dabo Swinney era of Clemson football, it all starts with the Bulldogs. These are the games that National Championship contenders win and Clemson looks to be just that.

Week 1 can’t come fast enough.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire