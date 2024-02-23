Clemson vs. Georgia named one of college football’s top five non-conference games for the 2024 season

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers open their 2024 season with a bang as they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for a Week 1 matchup against the expected No. 1 team in the country, Georgia Bulldogs.

It’s a wild way to start the season, and Clemson will head into this matchup as the underdog. The Tigers, more often than not, excel in the underdog role, and it’s a big opportunity for the program to make a statement and get back on track.

Georgia themselves have a lot of pressure heading into that matchup, and it may very well be a make-or-break game for both programs in 2024. According to 247Sports, this matchup is one of the 5 best non-conference games for the 2024 season.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta is the setting for another exciting Week 1 matchup between two perennial powers in the ACC and SEC. The Tigers are looking to re-establish themselves as national powers, and who better to do it against than Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs? Georgia lost 20 players to the transfer portal this offseason and has a lot of roster shuffling to do before Week 1. Dabo Swinney’s squad will be looking to pounce.

It is all about Clemson re-establishing itself as one of the country’s top teams; for that to happen, things start with the offense. The last time these two teams played in 2021, the final score was 10-3, with UGA picking up the win. There wasn’t an offensive touchdown scored in the game!

The offensive woes for the Tigers haven’t faded since then, putting a lot on the shoulders of second-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and second-year starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. An upset is possible if this offense comes out firing on all cylinders.

