Clemson vs. Georgia labeled a ‘potential playoff elimination game’ early in 2024

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are set to kick off their 2024 season with a high-stakes showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Entering the season as underdogs, Clemson often excels in this role, consistently delivering remarkable performances when the odds are against them. This opening game presents a golden opportunity for the Tigers to make a significant statement and regain momentum.

A victory against Georgia would be monumental, setting an exciting tone for the season and reestablishing Clemson as a powerhouse in college football. Such a win would energize the fanbase and position the Tigers for a thrilling and potentially dominant season. This high-profile matchup is more than just a game; it’s a chance for Clemson to prove its critics wrong and demonstrate that it is still a force to be reckoned with.

According to Athlon Sports, this matchup is a potential playoff elimination game early in the 2024 season.

Clemson is unlikely to make the College Football Playoff. If it does, given its recent propensity to struggle in ACC play, it might need to secure an early upset win over Georgia. Certainly, it will need to win one of two games against Georgia and Florida State. It’s easy to forget that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley enters a second season at Clemson. Perhaps head coach Dabo Swinney allows Riley to make the offense his own. On the other side, Georgia doesn’t need to win this game to make the playoff. It can all but ensure Clemson doesn’t make it with a shut down performance in Week 1.

I don’t think that final sentence is true, especially with the 12-team playoff. If Georgia comes out and boat races Clemson, but the Tigers win out and win the ACC, the College Football Playoff. Even if they lose, say, to FSU in the ACC Championship in a close game, but beat them during the regular season as a two-loss team, they’ll have a decent shot at making it.

Regardless, this matchup is huge. If the Tigers aren’t going to win, they have to keep it close.

