Clemson vs. Georgia 2024 updated betting lines after game time reveal

In 2023, Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s football team showed promise, but fans were left wanting more as they missed the ACC Championship game.

The season ended on a high note with an exciting win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. Despite this, their 9-4 record and 4-4 in the ACC didn’t satisfy everyone. Now, the focus shifts to what Clemson will achieve in 2024.

The season starts with a big game against Georgia. Even though it’s still months away, there’s already talk about the game, with the game time being revealed with a 12 p.m. kickoff recently. While the game didn’t get ESPN’s College GameDay, it is still the biggest game of Week 1.

With game time released, we wanted to update everyone on the early betting lines for the matchup.

Point spread: Clemson +13.5, UGA -13.5

Clemson moneyline: +385

UGA moneyline: -520

Over/Under: 48.5

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire