Clemson vs. Florida Super Regional dates, start times, broadcast info announced

Dates, start times, and broadcast information have been announced for this weekend’s best-of-three Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingmore Stadium.

The Tigers (44-14 overall) will take on the Florida Gators (32-28) beginning Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT in Game 1 of the series. Game 2 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be televised by ESPN, it was announced Tuesday.

A Game 3 would only be played if necessary. Any start time for a potential third game was not announced Tuesday.

Clemson went 3-0 at its regional and defeated Coastal Carolina on back-to-back days over the weekend to advance to the school’s first Super Regional since 2010.

Florida (32-28), last year’s College World Series runner-up, defeated top-seeded Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional on Monday. The Gators rallied to win three straight games in the regional and closed it out with a 4-2 victory over the Cowboys on Monday.

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan was an assistant under former Clemson coach Jack Leggett from 1999-2007. O’Sullivan and Clemson coach Erik Bakich were both assistants on Leggett’s 2002 Clemson team that reached the College World Series in Omaha.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire