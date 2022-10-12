Clemson vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Clemson vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Clemson (6-0), Florida State (4-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Clemson vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

The offense is getting more consistent.

The passing game was hardly sharp in the win over Boston College, but it didn’t need to be great to pull that off. The O is hitting the 200-yard mark through the air every week, the running game has find a nice groove to balance things out, and the turnovers have been kept to a bare minimum.

Florida State’s defense is able to hold up – it did a nice job of keeping the Wake Forest machine from going crazy – but the O has stalled.

The Seminoles have to get to 400 yards of total offense to pull this off. It didn’t get there against LSU and almost lost late, and it didn’t get there in the losses to Wake Forest and NC State.

Clemson gave up over 400 to Wake Forest in the crazy firefight – and won – but that’s it from a next-level talented bunch allowing just 320 yards per game.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why Florida State Will Win

Can Jordan Travis pick apart the Clemson secondary?

The Tiger defensive backs get a bad rap because everyone saw the Wake Forest passing game go off against them, but they’ve been solid against everyone else. However, Travis has the ability to get going with the midrange throws, and he’s deadly when he gets into a rhythm.

The Seminoles have to move fast. They can’t give the Clemson defensive front time to be disruptive in the backfield, they’ve got to get their backs on the outside in a hurry where they can rip off yards in chunks like they did against NC State, and they have to keep pressing.

Story continues

Yeah, DJ Uiagalelei has been good, and the Clemson passing attack has been better, but Florida State – even with a loss to Wake Forest on the slate – is still No. 1 in the ACC in pass defense, the pass rush is good enough, and …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson is starting to find its swagger.

It might not be at the level it was a few years ago, but it’s grinding its way through, the offense is at least decent – that’s a huge step after 2021 – and the defense is doing the rest.

The secondary will have a few problems against Travis and the FSU passing game, but the linebackers will keep the big runs to a minimum.

The Clemson gameplan will continue. Be consistent, keep on finishing off drives, and control the lines. Florida State will be great in the first quarter, but the steadiness of the Tigers will come through.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

Clemson vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Clemson 27, Florida State 20

Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Clemson vs Florida State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News