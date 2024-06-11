Clemson vs. Florida State is one of 2024’s most anticipated rematches

There’s nothing in college football quite like a rematch.

Not when it involves two rivals the caliber of Clemson vs. Florida State. The Tigers and ‘Noles played to a 24-24 tie through four quarters last season in Clemson before FSU won in overtime on a perfect 24-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis to Keon Coleman.

Florida State’s defense held Clemson on the Tigers’ only possession in overtime to snap a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry en route to a perfect 12-0 regular season and the ACC championship. Clemson finished with four losses for the first time since 2011.

Heading into 2024, Clemson returns several keys starters on both sides of the ball while Florida State had to retool its roster after losing a lot of talent through the NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated’s James Parks ranked Clemson vs. FSU at No. 7 in his list of college football’s biggest rematches in 2024.

Per SI:

“Florida State took this game at Death Valley in its undefeated ACC title chase a year ago, and though it hosts Clemson this time, it’ll be with a new-look roster full of top-flight transfers. This year’s game will play a big role in a more open ACC championship picture, and while the Seminoles debut several new contributors, Clemson returns its quarterback [Cade Klubnik] and key defensive prospects on the line and especially linebacker Barrett Carter.”

Clemson will visit Tallahassee on October 5 in the Tigers’ fifth game of the season, one week after hosting new ACC member Stanford on September 28 in Death Valley.

USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith ranked Clemson at No. 10 in their post-spring Top 25 rankings. Florida State checked in at No. 15, one spot behind No. 14 NC State.

