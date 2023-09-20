Clemson vs. Florida State is a key game in the College Football playoff race

Week 4 is one of the best slates of college football you’ll see, and Clemson’s matchup with Florida State is set to kick off an excellent day of football on Saturday.

It is still early in the season, but every game matters for programs such as these. A loss can define a season, and the College Football Playoff will only see four teams compete for the national championship this season. Clemson can’t afford another loss, and Florida State has to prove that they can reclaim the ACC in a run to the playoff.

No matter how you look at it, this matchup is a key one for the CFP race. According to 247Sports, it is one of the seven games in Week 4 that will jumpstart the College Football Playoff race.

For Clemson, it is about proving to everyone that the Tigers are going nowhere. They must prove they can still win the big games and launch themselves back into the CFP picture.

This doesn’t feel like the same Clemson team, and everyone has noticed. But that conversation will dissipate quickly if Clemson wins this game as a home underdog. The Tigers are either right back in the CFB Playoff mix or there will be looming questions about the program’s future. There really isn’t an in-between.

On the other side of things, it’s pretty obvious what this matchup means to the Seminoles. The ACC has been Clemson’s conference for years, and FSU has something to prove. They need to show everyone that they can make it past Clemson.

Florida State hasn’t won this game since 2014, which corresponds with the last time it won the ACC. Clemson has owned the ACC in the years since. Florida State won’t truly be “back” until they topple the Tigers.

A lot is riding on this game for both sides, making things that much more exciting. Clemson needs to prove something, and so does Florida State.

Who is going to make a statement on Saturday?

