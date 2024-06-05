Clemson vs. Florida State on Joel Klatt’s list of most important 2024 college football games

The Clemson Tigers’ visit to Florida State on October 5 will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2024 college football season.

Clemson and Florida State are widely considered the two best teams in the ACC heading into 2024. And unlike years past, the conference is guaranteed to have one of the top four seeds with the debut of the 12-team College Football Playoff by season’s end.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports broadcaster and college football analyst Joel Klatt put the Tigers-Seminoles showdown at Doak Campbell Stadium on his list of the top 10 games that will shape the 2024 season.

There’s always a bit of spice when Clemson and Florida State take the field, and this year’s matchup figures to have no shortage of storylines.

The ‘Noles snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry last season with a 31-24 overtime victory in Death Valley as coach Dabo Swinney’s team struggled to a 4-4 start and were eliminated from playoff contention before the end of September.

Add in the fact that former Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is back in the ACC after a year at Oregon State, and the Clemson-FSU rivalry is poised to be as strong as ever.

Top 10 games that will shape the 2024 College Football season👀 (via @JoelKlattShow) https://t.co/L0ri0pYnKS pic.twitter.com/5Wn8O8dpGp — On3 (@On3sports) June 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire