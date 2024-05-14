Clemson vs. Coast Carolina game canceled due to weather

CLEMSON, S.C. -Due to impending inclement weather, Clemson’s game against Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway on Tuesday night is canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets for the game via credit card or debit card will receive a refund processed back to the account in three to five business days. Fans who purchased tickets using cash or check can call the Coastal Carolina athletic ticket office at 843-347-8499 and refunds will be mailed via check.

Clemson closes the regular season by hosting Boston College in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.

Visit ClemsonTigers.com and follow @ClemsonBaseball and @clemsonsoftball for updates.

-Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire