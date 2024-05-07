Clemson vs. Charlotte series to conclude at Truist Field

Notes (PDF)

The No. 2 Tigers conclude the season series against Charlotte with a Tuesday night game at Truist Field.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (36-10) vs. Charlotte (22-26)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 2 D1Baseball; CHA – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)

• Watch – ESPN+

• Video Announcers – Bo Durkac, Jack Fitzpatrick

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 15-4 (1985-24)

• Record at Charlotte – Clemson leads 4-1 (1985-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• TBA (CU) vs. TBA (CHA)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 9-4 road record, won two of three home games against Georgia Tech last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .513 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage and 51 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .232 opponents’ batting average and 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW

• Charlotte, which has a 17-11 home record and is averaging 6.0 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Robert Woodard.

• The 49ers won two of three home games against Rice last weekend. They are hitting .257 and have a 6.24 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Noah Furcht is hitting .315, Thad Ector is batting .292, Carson Bayne has 11 homers, Juan Correa has 12 homers and Tony Rossi has six saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson defeated Charlotte 8-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 16 behind one hit by each of the Tigers’ nine starters.

• Charlotte Associate Head Coach Toby Bicknell was Clemson’s volunteer assistant coach in 2007 and 2008.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 24-6 record, 12 saves, a 4.56 ERA, .216 opponents’ batting average and 217 strikeouts in 207.1 innings pitched.

GORDON CLOSING

• Junior righthander Austin Gordon started the season as a weekend starter, but has since become the predominant closer in 2024.

• He is 0-2 with seven saves, a 5.46 ERA, .270 opponents’ batting average and 36 strikeouts in 28.0 innings pitched over 15 appearances.

• In his 10 relief outings, he has a 2.70 ERA, .170 opponents’ batting average and 18 strikeouts against five walks in 13.1 innings pitched.

• In his career, he is 3-6 with nine saves, a 4.89 ERA and .246 opponents’ batting average in 140.0 innings pitched over 48 appearances.

• He has 143 strikeouts against 45 walks in his career, good for a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

–Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire