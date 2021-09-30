Clemson vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Clemson vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (2-2), Boston College (4-0)

Clemson vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

The offense keeps on rolling.

The Eagles had a far better running game than it did last year, managing to push through the problems after losing star QB Phil Jurkovec by running for 275 yards against Missouri in the 41-34 win last week.

The Eagles have been ultra-efficient, ranking third in the nation in third down conversions rolling at a 57% clip, there aren’t a slew of turnovers, and the O comes away with points on almost every trip inside the red zone.

It all starts with an offensive line that’s been fantastic in pass protection and gets the job done for the ground attack. Against a Clemson defensive front that’s hit by injuries – but still great – BC should be able to generate a bit of a push.

However …

Why Clemson Will Win

The Clemson defense is still outstanding.

It gave up a few too many passing yards – 243 – in the overtime loss to NC State after allowing 212 to Georgia Tech. The run defense has done enough to get the job done.

Even with the injuries to Bryan Bresee – who’s out for the year with a torn ACL – and with Tyler Davis out with a torn bicep, the defensive front is still going to be a rock. Even with all of the problems, Clemson still leads the ACC in scoring D allowing 12 points per game.

Eventually the Clemson offense will work. There’s too much talent, too much firepower, and too many good parts to be this mediocre. Boston College doesn’t generate enough consistent pressure to matter.

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College had three easy games to warm up, and it passed the big test last week in the win over Missouri.

Can Clemson put together an air-tight, efficient performance after failing to do that on both sides of the ball against the first three FBS teams on the schedule?

Nope.

The Tiger offense will continue to stall and sputter, but the defense will once again save the day. Boston College will keep Clemson to under 300 yards, but DJ Uiagalelei will grind out two scoring drives to survive and get out with a tough win.

Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Clemson 23, Boston College 16

Line: Clemson -15, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

