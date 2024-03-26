Clemson vs. Arizona: Predictions and odds for 2024 March Madness game

Clemson's Chase Hunter (1) goes for a layup during the second round game between Clemson University and Baylor University in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The No. 6 Clemson Tigers and No. 2 Arizona Wildcats will face off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Thursday.

Clemson is fresh off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, taking care of No. 3 Baylor in the Round of 32, and advancing to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in school history. Now though, the Tigers will face an arguably tougher test in Arizona.

The Wildcats have not truly been tested yet, which is good for a team that was trying to get out of their own heads after an early tournament exit a year ago. However, everyone knows the meltdown is coming, right? This is Arizona we're talking about. However, Arizona may not be dead yet. They've been working the ball inside well all tournament -- something that Clemson struggles to defend. Maybe there's a chance Arizona ends their streak of heartbreak and returns to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Here's how to watch this Sweet 16 matchup.

March Madness: Upsets, Sweet 16 chalk and the ACC lead takeaways from men's NCAA Tournament

Predictions:

Sporstbook Wire: Arizona (-7.5)

SBW points out that although both teams have been rather solid against the spread this year, Clemson's 19-14-1 record is nothing compared to Arizona's 22-11-2 record. This is a team that is running on redemption at this point. They need a trip to at least the Elite Eight in order to get the chip off their shoulders from their early departures the last few years.

FOX Sports: Arizona 81, Clemson 72

FOX Sports claims "the Wildcats have a 75.3% chance to collect the win in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability." They also add that Clemson has just a 29% chance of winning based on their current moneyline odds.

On3: Arizona 79, Clemson 74

Sam Gillenwater writes, "KenPom is leaning toward the Wildcats in their prediction for this contest. It has Arizona moving on to the Elite Eight with a five-point victory at a likelihood of 70%."

Clemson vs. Arizona: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Tigers in this week's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday.

Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Moneyline: Arizona (-350); Clemson (+260)

Over/under: 152.5

How to watch Clemson vs. Arizona: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson vs. Arizona: Predictions, picks, odds