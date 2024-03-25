Clemson vs. Arizona: odds, date, how to watch this Sweet 16 March Madness matchup

The No. 6 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 this Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Tigers are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. The Tigers paved their way to this point through strong defense against No. 3 Baylor, holding the Bears to under 40 percent shooting during the Round of 32. Arizona, meanwhile, defeated a No. 7 Dayton team that was coming off an enormous come-from-behind victory over No. 10 Nevada. Arizona took advantage of the emotional high on Dayton's sidelines, and coasted to a ten-point victory over the Flyers.

Here's how to watch Thursday's Sweet 16 game between Clemson and Arizona.

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 2 Arizona odds, lines:

The Wildcats are favorites to defeats the Tigers, according to the DraftKings NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday.

Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Moneyline: Arizona (-325); Clemson (+260)

Over/under: 150.5

How to watch Clemson vs. Arizona:

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Cable TV: TBD

Streaming: Paramount+

Stream the game: Watch Sweet 16 action with a Fubo subscription

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

