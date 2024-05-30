Clemson vs. App State gets prime time TV slot for Tigers’ 2024 home opener

Clemson football will open the season in prime time.

The Tigers’ 2024 home opener against Appalachian State is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 7, the ACC and its television partners announced Thursday.

The announcement was for the first three weeks of the season, but Clemson’s kickoff time and TV channel for Week 1 against Georgia in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta was already set earlier this spring (noon on ABC). And the Tigers have one of their two scheduled off weeks for Week 3.

So the only nugget of scheduling news Clemson got Thursday was related to its home opener — but it was a big one. App State, located in Boone, North Carolina, is widely regarded as one of the best mid-major schools in the country. In the Mountaineers’ last eight games against P5 teams, all eight have been decided by no more than seven points. App State is 3-5 in those games.

Add in a nationally relevant Clemson football program that’s trying to get back to the College Football Playoff under coach Dabo Swinney, and you’ve got quite the matchup — one that’ll certainly make for a packed house and loud environment at Death Valley in Week 2.

Clemson football 2024 schedule