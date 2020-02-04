Clemson at Virginia: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

Both the Virginia Cavaliers and the Clemson Tigers have the opportunity to earn a crucial ACC victory on Wednesday night when the two teams meet in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers are coming off their biggest victory of the season, knocking off then-No. 5 Florida State at home. After enduring a rough stretch where Virginia dropped four out of five, the Cavaliers have won two consecutive conference matchups and sit fourth in the ACC standings.

Clemson has shown up in big moments this season (the Tigers knocked off then-No. 3 Duke last month), but have also played down to their competition. The Tigers have the opportunity to pick up a solid road victory in Charlottesville, one of the toughest places to play in the ACC.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Here's everything you need to know.

Virginia vs. Clemson: How to Watch

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (11-10, 5-6 ACC)

What: ACC basketball on NBC Sports Washington

When: Wednesday, February 5, 7 p.m. ET.

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

TV Channel: You can watch Virginia vs. Clemson on NBC Sports Washington (Channel Finder).









