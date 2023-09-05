Clemson upset by Duke as turnovers cost the Tigers

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers 2023 season start off on a bad note, with Clemson falling 28-7 on the road to Mike Elko and the Duke Blue Devils.

Things went about as poorly as they could for No.9 Clemson (0-1, 0-1 ACC), who started the game slow on the offensive side of the ball. Duke got the game’s first points on a 22-yard field goal on their first possession. They later extended their lead to 6-0 after a 42-yard field goal to start the second quarter.

Clemson’s only points of the game came in the second quarter as the result of a muffed punt. Starting the drive on the 19-yard line, after a few plays, after a few plays, starting quarterback Cade Klubnik found star running back Will Shipley on an easy 2-yard touchdown pass.

It was all Duke from there on as sloppy play, red zone turnovers, and lack of discipline saw the Tigers suffer a brutal second half. Things went about as poorly as they could for the Tigers in this one.

It’s not the start Swinney or Clemson fans wanted for the program.

