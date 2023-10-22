Clemson unranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8 double-OT loss to Miami

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program to the surprise of no one, are unranked in the latest update of the US LBM Coaches Poll following their Week 8 double-overtime loss to Miami.

Clemson (4-3,2-3 ACC) was just two spots outside the top 25 coming out of their bye week where they had 54 votes. Things change fast when you perform like the Tigers did against the Hurricanes, as they are no receiving a single top 25 vote.

Clemson’s next game will be another road matchup as the Tigers face NC State this Saturday, Oct. 28 with kickoff set for 2 p.m. on the CW Network. Below is a full look at the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 8.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire