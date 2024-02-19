Clemson unranked, receiving votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Another week goes by with the Clemson men’s basketball team being unranked in the Coaches Poll.

The Tigers are one of the more talented teams in the country this season. Still, inconsistencies have led the program to remain unranked as they continue to drop games they shouldn’t. After an incredibly strong run, we saw Clemson drop a close one to NC State 78-77 on their home court. It’s not that NC State isn’t a talented team; it’s that these are games the Tigers should be winning.

From three straight impressive wins to a brutal loss, Clemson is falling into a routine of losing in letdown spots. Even so, the Tigers do remain earning votes, with 12 in the latest Coaches Poll. Hopefully, this team can find a bit more consistency.

Check out the full men’s basketball Coaches Poll below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 24-2 800 (32) – 2 Houston 22-3 764 +1 3 Purdue 23-3 715 -1 4 Arizona 20-5 710 +2 5 Tennessee 19-6 641 +4 6 Iowa State 20-5 607 +4 7 Duke 20-5 580 +1 8 Marquette 19-6 553 -4 9 North Carolina 20-6 546 -4 10 Kansas 20-6 538 -3 11 Baylor 19-6 508 +2 12 Illinois 19-6 431 +2 13 Alabama 18-7 417 +2 14 Auburn 20-6 335 -2 15 Creighton 19-7 329 +1 16 Dayton 21-4 300 +2 17 Kentucky 18-7 291 +3 18 Saint Mary’s 21-6 251 +1 19 San Diego State 20-6 185 +12 20 South Carolina 21-5 180 -9 21 BYU 18-7 105 -4 22 Washington State 20-6 97 +12 23 Texas Tech 18-7 71 +4 24 Colorado State 20-6 65 +1 25 TCU 18-7 64 +8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

