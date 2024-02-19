Clemson unranked, receiving votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Another week goes by with the Clemson men’s basketball team being unranked in the Coaches Poll.
The Tigers are one of the more talented teams in the country this season. Still, inconsistencies have led the program to remain unranked as they continue to drop games they shouldn’t. After an incredibly strong run, we saw Clemson drop a close one to NC State 78-77 on their home court. It’s not that NC State isn’t a talented team; it’s that these are games the Tigers should be winning.
From three straight impressive wins to a brutal loss, Clemson is falling into a routine of losing in letdown spots. Even so, the Tigers do remain earning votes, with 12 in the latest Coaches Poll. Hopefully, this team can find a bit more consistency.
Check out the full men’s basketball Coaches Poll below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
24-2
800 (32)
–
2
Houston
22-3
764
+1
3
Purdue
23-3
715
-1
4
Arizona
20-5
710
+2
5
19-6
641
+4
6
Iowa State
20-5
607
+4
7
20-5
580
+1
8
Marquette
19-6
553
-4
9
20-6
546
-4
10
Kansas
20-6
538
-3
11
Baylor
19-6
508
+2
12
Illinois
19-6
431
+2
13
18-7
417
+2
14
20-6
335
-2
15
Creighton
19-7
329
+1
16
Dayton
21-4
300
+2
17
18-7
291
+3
18
Saint Mary’s
21-6
251
+1
19
San Diego State
20-6
185
+12
20
South Carolina
21-5
180
-9
21
BYU
18-7
105
-4
22
Washington State
20-6
97
+12
23
Texas Tech
18-7
71
+4
24
Colorado State
20-6
65
+1
25
TCU
18-7
64
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1