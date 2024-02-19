Advertisement

Clemson unranked, receiving votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Another week goes by with the Clemson men’s basketball team being unranked in the Coaches Poll.

The Tigers are one of the more talented teams in the country this season. Still, inconsistencies have led the program to remain unranked as they continue to drop games they shouldn’t. After an incredibly strong run, we saw Clemson drop a close one to NC State 78-77 on their home court. It’s not that NC State isn’t a talented team; it’s that these are games the Tigers should be winning.

From three straight impressive wins to a brutal loss, Clemson is falling into a routine of losing in letdown spots. Even so, the Tigers do remain earning votes, with 12 in the latest Coaches Poll. Hopefully, this team can find a bit more consistency.

Check out the full men’s basketball Coaches Poll below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

24-2

800 (32)

2

Houston

22-3

764

+1

3

Purdue

23-3

715

-1

4

Arizona

20-5

710

+2

5

Tennessee

19-6

641

+4

6

Iowa State

20-5

607

+4

7

Duke

20-5

580

+1

8

Marquette

19-6

553

-4

9

North Carolina

20-6

546

-4

10

Kansas

20-6

538

-3

11

Baylor

19-6

508

+2

12

Illinois

19-6

431

+2

13

Alabama

18-7

417

+2

14

Auburn

20-6

335

-2

15

Creighton

19-7

329

+1

16

Dayton

21-4

300

+2

17

Kentucky

18-7

291

+3

18

Saint Mary’s

21-6

251

+1

19

San Diego State

20-6

185

+12

20

South Carolina

21-5

180

-9

21

BYU

18-7

105

-4

22

Washington State

20-6

97

+12

23

Texas Tech

18-7

71

+4

24

Colorado State

20-6

65

+1

25

TCU

18-7

64

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson 12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire