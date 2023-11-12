Clemson unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 11 win over Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers picked up another strong win on Saturday, taking down Haynes King and Georgia Tech 42-21 in dominant fashion.

It was a strong performance across the board from the Tigers, who are trending in the right direction following some brutal showings this season. If Clemson keeps this up, things will feel much better heading into the offseason.

On offense, quarterback Cade Klubnik had the best performance of his season, while Clemson’s dynamic duo at running back had a great showing. It was another elite performance from Clemson’s defense, who picked King off four times in the matchup. On top of it all, the Tigers had freshmen playing excellent football all over the field.

It was a good weekend for Tigers fans, but they remain unranked in the Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll. Below is a full look at the Coaches Poll.

Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

