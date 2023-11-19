Clemson unranked in latest US LBM Coaches Poll but receives votes

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been on a hot run, picking up another ranked victory, defeating North Carolina 31-20 on Senior Day in Death Valley.

Clemson (7-4, 4-4 ACC) has won their last three games, with two wins coming against ranked opponents in UNC and Notre Dame. It has been exactly the turnaround the Tigers have needed, but it seems they haven’t done enough to earn a ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Though they aren’t ranked, they are receiving votes again, which is a great thing to see. If the Tigers go out and handle business on the road against South Carolina on rivalry week, there’s a good chance they will pick up a ranking.

Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire