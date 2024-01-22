Clemson unranked in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll

The Clemson men’s basketball team has slowed down of late and the Tigers have fallen down the rankings as a result.

After falling out of the AP Top 25 Poll last week following a three game skid, the Tigers remain outside the top 25 once again in the latest update. This update, however, Clemson is no longer receiving votes.

Their 93-90 defeat in double overtime against Georgia Tech was undoubtedly a disappointing outcome, and there’s no escaping that fact. Despite holding a substantial lead as the game approached its conclusion, the Tigers found themselves overpowered in the final minutes of regulation, resulting in the game extending to overtime. Unfortunately, they couldn’t bounce back and ultimately succumbed in the second overtime period.

While the loss to Tech left a bitter taste, their subsequent triumph against Florida State was excellent. In need of a win, the Tigers delivered, securing a convincing 78-67 victory on the road against the Seminoles. An ACC road victory is always a cause for celebration and a positive turn of events for the team.

Below is a full look at the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

1. UConn (44)

2. Purdue (17)

3. North Carolina

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. Kansas

8. Auburn

9. Arizona

10. Illinois

11. Oklahoma

12. Duke

13. Wisconsin

14. Marquette

15. Baylor

16. Dayton

17. Creighton

18. Utah State

19. Memphis

20. Texas Tech

21. BYU

22. FAU

23. Iowa State

24. Colorado State

25. New Mexico

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary’s 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.

