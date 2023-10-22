Clemson unranked in the latest AP Poll following Week 8
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a meltdown loss in Week 8 against the Miami Hurricanes, and like the US LBM Coaches Poll, they remain unranked.
Clemson (4-3,2-3 ACC) came out of their Week 7 bye with high expectations, and once again, those expectations were not nearly met. It was another poor performance from Swinney’s squad, and this one hurts a bit more considering the Tigers’ situation heading into this Miami matchup.
Clemson’s next game will be another road matchup as the Tigers face NC State this Saturday, Oct. 28, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. on the CW Network. Below is a full look at the AP Top 25 following Week 8.
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Oregon
9. Alabama
10. Penn State
11. Oregon State
12. Ole Miss
13. Utah
14. Notre Dame
15. LSU
16. Missouri
17. North Carolina
18. Louisville
19. Air Force
20. Duke
21. Tennessee
22. Tulane
23. UCLA
24. Southern Cal
25. James Madison
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1