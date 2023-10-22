Clemson unranked in the latest AP Poll following Week 8

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a meltdown loss in Week 8 against the Miami Hurricanes, and like the US LBM Coaches Poll, they remain unranked.

Clemson (4-3,2-3 ACC) came out of their Week 7 bye with high expectations, and once again, those expectations were not nearly met. It was another poor performance from Swinney’s squad, and this one hurts a bit more considering the Tigers’ situation heading into this Miami matchup.

Clemson’s next game will be another road matchup as the Tigers face NC State this Saturday, Oct. 28, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. on the CW Network. Below is a full look at the AP Top 25 following Week 8.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Oregon

9. Alabama

10. Penn State

11. Oregon State

12. Ole Miss

13. Utah

14. Notre Dame

15. LSU

16. Missouri

17. North Carolina

18. Louisville

19. Air Force

20. Duke

21. Tennessee

22. Tulane

23. UCLA

24. Southern Cal

25. James Madison

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire