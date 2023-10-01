Clemson unranked in latest AP Poll after Week 5 road win over Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team won their first conference game of the season on the road 31-14 against Syracuse, with strong performances from multiple Tigers.

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense had an up-and-down performance but did enough to keep the game out of reach for the Orange. Freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown continued his breakout, recording eight catches for 151 yards.

The Tigers’ defense had another great showing; they totaled five sacks and six TFLs in the win. In a harsh environment, they allowed 286 total yards while spending a good amount of time on the field.

With the win, Clemson remained unranked in the latest release of the AP Poll. Below is a look at the full AP Top 25.

