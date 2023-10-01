Advertisement

Clemson unranked in latest AP Poll after Week 5 road win over Syracuse

Alex Turri
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team won their first conference game of the season on the road 31-14 against Syracuse, with strong performances from multiple Tigers

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense had an up-and-down performance but did enough to keep the game out of reach for the Orange. Freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown continued his breakout, recording eight catches for 151 yards. 

The Tigers’ defense had another great showing; they totaled five sacks and six TFLs in the win. In a harsh environment, they allowed 286 total yards while spending a good amount of time on the field. 

With the win, Clemson remained unranked in the latest release of the AP Poll. Below is a look at the full AP Top 25.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Texas

  4. Ohio State

  5. Florida State

  6. Penn State

  7. Washington

  8. Oregon

  9. Southern Cal

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Alabama

  12. Oklahoma

  13. Washington State

  14. North Carolina

  15. Oregon State

  16. Ole Miss

  17. Miami

  18. Utah

  19. Duke

  20. Kentucky

  21. Missouri

  22. Tennessee

  23. LSU

  24. Fresno State

  25. Louisville

