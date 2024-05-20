Clemson up two spots, jumps North Carolina in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Clemson Tigers are back in the top five of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, May 20.

Clemson (40-13 overall, 20-10 ACC), which closed the regular season with a three-game sweep of Boston College over the weekend, checked in at No. 5 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers climbed two spots from last week and jumped past ACC regular-season champion North Carolina (41-12, 22-8). The Tar Heels fell one spot to No. 6 despite winning two of three at Duke to close the regular season.

Tennessee (46-10) stayed at No. 1 for the third consecutive week after sweeping South Carolina to earn the top seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament. Kentucky (39-11) climbed one spot in the coaches poll to No. 2 after winning two of three against Vanderbilt. The Volunteers and Wildcats both earned a share of the SEC regular-season title.

Texas A&M (44-11) rose one spot to No. 3 after winning two of three against Arkansas (43-12), which fell two spots to No. 4.

The ACC had the most ranked teams of any conference with seven schools in the new poll, including No. 8 Florida State (39-14), No. 12 Virginia (40-14), No. 14 NC State (32-19), No. 15 Duke (35-18), and No. 19 Wake Forest (36-19).

Clemson is the No. 2 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament at Charlotte’s Truist Field and will face Miami in the Tigers’ tournament opener Thursday. First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT.

