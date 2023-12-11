Clemson transfer OL target commits to Penn State

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have looked to be more active in the transfer portal this season, and they recently missed out on one of their top targets in the portal.

Transfer offensive tackle Alan Herron announced via social media that he has committed to play football at Penn State. The former Division II player out of Shorter University will join the Nittany Lions over schools such as Clemson, Auburn, Louisville, and more.

A miss for the Tigers, Herron was recently ranked the No.12 player in the transfer portal by ESPN. Clemson will have to look elsewhere in the portal as they attempt to bolster their offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire