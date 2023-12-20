Clemson Transfer OL Target Commits to Arkansas

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program tried to be more active in the transfer portal, but they struck out on all of their offensive line transfer targets.

Clemson was in the hunt for offensive lineman Addison Nichols but failed to land him. Nichols announced Tuesday via social media that he has committed to play at Arkansas next season. He was the final transfer target the Tigers had on the offensive line.

Nichols visited Clemson and Arkansas last weekend with the Razorbacks, who had the better pitch for the transfer. As a recruit in the 2022 class, Nichols ranked as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman and No. 143 overall prospect.

We shouldn’t expect much noise from the Tigers in the portal after this one.

After discussing and praying about it with my family. I will be finishing my academic and collegiate football career at The University of Arkansas!! Go Hogs! Woo Pig SOOOOOOIIEEEEEEE!!! #WPS #gohogs🐗 #razorbacks pic.twitter.com/cbObLW0XRt — Addison H. Nichols (@ahnichols22) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire