Clemson transfer OL target commits to Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been looking to bolster their offensive line in the transfer portal but have struck out on two of their top targets in the portal.

The latest is former Middle Tennessee sophomore offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, who took to social media Wednesday to announce his commitment to Georgia Tech. He had planned to visit Clemson, but that trip was rescheduled, and it looks like it won’t be happening after this news.

In 2023, Rutledge was a first-team All-Conference USA player, starting 11 games for the Blue Raiders. Clemson, now missing out on Rutledge and the newest Penn State commit, Alan Herron will have to look elsewhere to build their offensive line.

