Clemson transfer announces multiple offers from top schools

College football gets dominated by the transfer portal this time of the year, with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program being no different than others around the country as Tigers enter their names into the portal.

One of the most shocking entries for Clemson fans is starting safety Andrew Mukuba, who announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal. Mukuba will be a hot name in the portal, and that is clear as he has already received multiple offers, with a couple coming from some top football schools around the country.

So far, the former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year has received offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, and Arizona State, according to his Twitter/X. Oregon and Ole Miss are some big names, and we should expect more to come.

Mukuba’s situation is one we’ll monitor closely as he takes the next step in his career.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire