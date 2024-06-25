Clemson transfer announces commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina secured a commitment Monday night from former Clemson baseball player Nathan Hall.

The sophomore outfielder, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Gamecocks on social media.

Hall had limited playing time this past season, appearing in 12 games and recording five hits in 22 at-bats. In the previous season, the Lexington, S.C. native played in 39 games, including 16 starts, and was the team’s leader in games played off the bench (23). He posted a .243 batting average with 10 runs, three doubles, a home run, and 12 RBIs. His stats also included a .324 slugging percentage, a .321 on-base percentage, eight walks, one hit-by-pitch, and three steals.

Before his time at Clemson, Hall was highly regarded. Perfect Game ranked him the No. 100 outfielder in the nation and the No. 11 player and No. 3 outfielder in South Carolina. During his junior year at Lexington High School, he was named the AAAAA state player of the year and lettered three times in baseball.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire